NCLAT asks Ericsson to file objection over RCom's plea for insolvency

Law Appellate (NCLAT) on Monday allowed India to file its objection by February 8 over Reliance Communications's plea to proceed with process.

A two-member bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also said that until further orders of the NCLAT or the Supreme Court, no one can sell, alienate, or create third party rights overRCom's assets.

"Until further orders, the Appellants, corporate debtor (RCom), Respondent( India), guarantors or any third party will not sell, transfer or alienate any moveable or immoveable property of RCom nor invoke any guarantee or mortgage or any other instrument without prior permission of this appellate or Supreme Court," the NCLAT said.

The appellate has directed to list the matter on February 12 for orders.

During the proceedings, Dushyant Dave appearing for opposed the withdrawal of filed by three employees against an NCLT order.

On this, NCLAT said, "Taking into consideration the nature of the case, we allow the Respondents (Ericsson India) to file their short reply affidavit by February 8, 2019."



The NCLAT's order came on Monday, over the urgent mentioning done by three employees - Satish Seth, and - seeking withdrawal of their against the orders of the bench of Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On May 15, 2018 the bench of NCLT had admitted an petition filed by Ericsson against and two of its subsidiaries seeking to recover unpaid dues.

However, on May 30 NCLAT granted a conditional stay on proceedings against RCom and its subsidiaries -- and Reliance Telecom.

The tribunal had directed RCom and its subsidiaries to pay Rs 550 crore to in 120 days, failing which it will direct insolvency proceedings against the company.

On February 1, RCom had informed that it has decided to opt for insolvency proceedings following its failure to sell assets for paying back its lenders.

RCom even failed to sell spectrum to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, a deal that was expected to bring some relief to the cash-strapped company.

