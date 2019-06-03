NCLT approves Srei Multiple Assets Resolution Plan for DCHL

The Bench of the Monday approved the resolution plan for debt-ridden Holdings Ltd submitted by Kolkata-based (Vision India Fund).

"Thus Resolution plan dated December 11, 2018 submitted by resolution applicant M/s which is approved by members of having 81.39 per cent voting share stands approved subject to...

The resolution applicant (Srei) shall obtain necessary approvals required under any law for the time being in force with a period of one year from the date of approval of the resolution plan or within such period as provided in such law," the NCLT order said.

The financial creditors have an exposure of over Rs 8,000 crore to DCHL.

Canara Bank, one of the major lenders to the media house, dragged the DCHL to the NCLT.

The Srei group has offered resolution plan involving over Rs 400 crore for DCHL.

