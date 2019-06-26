NCP accuses Chandrakant Patil of irregularities in land deals

NCP's Jayant Wednesday accused of irregularities in deals of two plots in district.

In one of the two cases, the state exchequer even faced a loss of Rs 42 crore, he alleged.

Jayant levelled the charges during a press conference here, where he also demanded the BJP leader's resignation.

According to the NCP leader, in Haveli taluka of district, a devasthan land was illegally transferred without any "nazrana" (premium fee) being levied.

"The Mhasoba Devasthan land was handed over to Radhaswami Satsang, which made an application to the district collector to regularise the transfer deal and make non-agricultural. The rejected the plea for non-payment of premium fee," he said.

"When an appeal was made to the minister, he used his quasi-judicial powers and cleared the transaction without recovering the premium," he said.

" was sold at Rs 84 crore and the state government faced a loss of Rs 42 crore for non-payment of premium fee," he added.

In the second case, the accused the of favouring a builder over a land at Balewadi in

The alleged that a land reserved for a playground was usurped by Shivpriya Realtors.

"But, the favoured the builder," he charged, seeking his resignation.

However, Patil refuted the allegations.

Talking to reporters, he said as per the 1885 land records, was not mentioned as devasthan land (inam land) and hence no premium fees were required to be paid.

In case of Balewadi land, there was no decision, but only the was replaced, he said.

Earlier in the day, also made these allegations in the during a debate on the budget demands for the revenue department.

However, expunged the remarks after said that the member had not given a notice before making these personal allegations.

