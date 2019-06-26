9 arrested over panchayat meeting clash

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a clash in which two men died in Uttar Pradesh's district two days ago, police said on Wednesday.

The clash erupted over a dispute during a panchayat meeting at Jumai village in Roza area on Monday. The groups were led by (25) and (55). While was shot dead, Gupta was being beaten with sticks and succumbed to injuries at a hospital, an had said.

"In all, nine persons have been arrested and they have been sent to jail. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused," of Police S Chinnappa said.

Four policemen were suspended with immediate effect for laxity, Chinnappa had said.

