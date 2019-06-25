Maha polls likely during October 15-20: Chandrakant Patil

-
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil Tuesday said the assembly elections in the state might be held between October 15 and October 20.
Speaking at a function in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, the senior BJP leader said the model code of conduct might come into force by September 15.
"The assembly elections may be held between October 15 and October 20. I am not a fortune teller but I am predicting it so because the last assembly polls had been held on October 15 (in 2014)," he said, adding that the term of the incumbent state government will end on November 8.
Talking about a seat-sharing formula with ally Shiv Sena, Patil said a 50-50 per cent partnership in seats and sharing power has been decided.
"This is the core aspect (of the alliance), however, while doing the detailing there is the possibility of some plus-minuses here and there," he added.
In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had contested the assembly elections separately, but later joined hands to share power.
In the Lok Sabha elections held recently, the NDA alliance won 41 out of total 48 seats in Maharashtra.
