NCP chief, his daughter should join Union govt: Athawale

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule should join the Union government and help strengthen the country with their experience, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, which was marked by Ajit Pawar's coup to join the BJP in forming a government in Maharashtra.

In an early morning development, Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party legislative party leader, took oath as deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made a surprising comeback for the second time.

"I call upon Sharad Pawar and Sule to join the cabinet. Pawar Saheb can be given some crucial portfolio and with his vast knowledge and experience, he can contribute to strengthen the government and the country," Athawale said.

The development, Athawale said, is a "big setback and a lesson" for the Shiv Sena which was unwilling to form government with the BJP.

"Even I am surprised at the speed at which the BJP formed government (with Ajit Pawar) today. But I was anticipating it," Athawale said.

