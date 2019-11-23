Maha court rejects Rahul's plea to dismiss defamation plaint

A court here on Saturday rejected the applications of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint filed by an RSS worker.

The duo will now face trial in the case.

RSS activist and advocate Dhrutiman Joshi had filed the complaint seeking initiation of defamation proceedings against Gandhi and Yechury for allegedly linking the Sangh to the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Lankesh was shot dead in Bengaluru in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)