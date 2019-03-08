NCP hails SC move to refer Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Nationalist Congress Party Friday welcomed the mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and said resolution of differences by consensus was in national interest.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by retired apex court judge F M Kallifulla.

The mediation panel, whose other members are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, will explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.

The SC gave the panel eight weeks to complete its proceedings.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, in a statement, said, "We welcome the appointment of the three-member mediation panel. If the dispute is resolved, it will be in national interest. The nation is hopeful that the issue would be resolved through consensus.

