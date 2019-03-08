NCP hails SC move to refer Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

The Friday welcomed the panel appointed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case and said resolution of differences by consensus was in national interest.

A five- Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for by a panel headed by retired apex court F M Kallifulla.

The panel, whose other members are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and Sriram Panchu, will explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.

The SC gave the panel eight weeks to complete its proceedings.

NCP Nawab Malik, in a statement, said, "We welcome the appointment of the three-member mediation panel. If the dispute is resolved, it will be in national interest. The nation is hopeful that the issue would be resolved through consensus.

