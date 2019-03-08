Two dead, hundreds evacuated amid severe Indonesia floods

At least two people were killed and six more were missing after torrential rains and severe flooding in parts of Indonesia, the disaster agency said Friday, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Heavy rain has pounded for days, forcing the -- dubbed "the world's dirtiest" -- on island to burst its banks, and causing deadly floods in the eastern part of the sprawling

Residents in a dozen communities on the outskirts of city, east of the capital Jakarta, were forced to wade through streets filled with chest-high water in places.

Images from the scene showed residents being moved to safety on pontoon boats and small wooden vessels.

Floods and landslides killed a pair of residents in province on the island of Flores, the agency said.

Six others are still missing and three people were injured, said

Flooding is common during Indonesia's rainy season, which runs roughly from October to April.

In January, at least 70 people were killed when floods and landslides hit province.

The latest floods have affected over 30,000 people in parts of and East provinces, the disaster agency said.

The Citarum -- a nearly 300-kilometre water body that is a key source for hydroelectric power for Indonesia's most populous island Java and tourism hotspot -- regularly bursts its banks during torrential rains.

The declared it the most polluted river in the world a decade ago, a description widely picked up by media and environmentalists.

Faced with a public health emergency after decades of failed clean-up efforts, last year stepped in with a bold plan to make the Citarum's toxic waters drinkable by 2025.

The river has long been a floating carpet of household rubbish, animal faeces and dumped by nearby factories.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)