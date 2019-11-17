NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination: Chirag Paswan

-
ALSO READ
Need to analyse what went wrong: Chirag Paswan on NDA's performance in Bihar bypolls
LJP to contest 50 seats in Jharkhand: Chirag Paswan
Opposition weakening constitution by complaining about EVMs: Ram Vilas Paswan
Chirag Paswan likely to be made LJP president on Tuesday
Chirag Paswan likely to take over as LJP chief
-
An NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination among alliance partners, newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.
Paswan, speaking to reporters after an NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance member.
"There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," he said.
It's a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party did.
"But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen," said Paswan, who was appointed the LJP chief earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU