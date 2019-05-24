NDA MPs to meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as leader

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA will meet on Saturday to formally elect as their leader, setting in motion the process of government formation.

The BJP said the meeting will take place in at 5 pm. Prior to this, BJP MPs will meet separately at Parliament House.

Modi is expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.

With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is being considered a mere formality.

The has got more than 350 members in Lok Sabha, including 303 of the BJP.

According to sources, Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency on May 28, before oath-taking by new members on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)