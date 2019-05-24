BSP surprises many in Punjab; its 3 candidates finish third

The may not have won any seat in the Lok Sabha elections in but it has surprised many by finishing third on the three seats it contested, doing better than the

Facing the erosion of its over the past several years in Punjab, the BSP garnered vote share of 3.49 per cent as against 1.9 per cent in 2014.

The party polled 4.79 lakh votes in the state this

The BSP stitched an alliance and became a part of Democratic Alliance, a conglomeration of several political outfits for contesting the elections.

As part of the seat-sharing pact, the BSP fielded three candidates from Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur (reserve) and Jalandhar (reserve) seats in

In 2014, the BSP had contested all 13 seats and still got only 2.63 lakh votes. The party was on fourth spot on seven seats, sixth on two seats and ranked fifth on two seats.

On all the seats it contested this Lok Sabha polls, the BSP contestants finished third, as per the election results. The candidates of the AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, finished fourth on these seats.

What surprised many was that its Jalandhar candidate got more than two lakh votes or 20 per cent of total votes polled, though he could not win.

In Hoshiarpur, BSP nominee Khushi Ram secured over 1.28 lakh votes, prompting to blame the defeat of the candidate to the shift of votes to the BSP.

He said this has been a deciding factor for this constituency and has also affected the winning margins in some others.

From the Anandpur Sahib constituency, BSP nominee secured 1.46 lakh votes and finished third.

As per the election commission data, the vote share of the BSP was 3.49 per cent (4,79,788 votes), way ahead of several parties including the CPI and the CPM.

The romped home to impressive victory by winning eight out of 13 Lok Sabha seats, surprising both the SAD-BJP combine and the which won four and one seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)