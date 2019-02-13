NDA's Rafale deal 2.86% cheaper than UPA's 2007 offer: CAG report

The negotiated by the government to procure 36 fighter jets was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer, the and said in its report.

With regard to specific enhancements, the deal was 17.08 per cent cheaper, said the CAG report, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

In terms of engineering support package and performance based logistics, the deal was 6.54 per cent expensive, it stated.

The deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated by the government in 2007, according to the report.

The report gives much relief to the Modi government, which has been facing fervent attacks by the over the fighter jet deal.

The Centre has repeatedly denied allegations by the opposition party in the Rafale issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)