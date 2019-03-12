'NDA the only strongest,viable,inclusive alliance for LSpolls'

The NDA was now the strongest, viable, largest inclusive alliance in the country, compared to the opposition, which was ridden with contradictions, BJP National General Secretary P said here Tuesday.

"It is clear that no other other than Modiji is acceptable to the entire country and our alliance, whereas no is acceptable to the opposition nationwide," he told reporters here.

He said the narative of the polls would be a stable and decisive government at the centre, led by a decisive clear leader, development, welfare of the poor and farmers, national security and the challenges posed by terrorism.

Rao recalled that doubts had been expressed in some quarters about three months back about many of NDA's traditional allies distancing themselves from the alliance. However the situation now was that it was very strong,he said.

On the other hand, the had not been able to stitch up a national level alliance, he said.

The NDA was now the strongest, viable, largest inclusive alliance in the country, compared to the opposition, which is confused, disorgnaised and ridden with contradictions,he said.

He pointed out that in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and opposition led UDF were fighting each other while at the same time talking about an alliance in

Rao said NDA would finalise the candidates in the entire country by March 23 or 24 and added that in states where the BJP was contesting, candidates would be finalised by the state committee, which would be cleared by the central committee



The names of candidates for the whole of would be cleared within four or five days, he said.

Terming the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in as a formidable force, he said all national level and state level BJP leaders, including and party president would campaign in all 40 constituences in the state and in Puducherry, where NR is contesting.

