JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cairn holding in Vedanta down to 0.1% after tax dept sells 99% shares

Blackstone-Embassy to launch India's first REIT on Mar 18 to raise up to Rs 4,750 cr
Business Standard

'NDA the only strongest,viable,inclusive alliance for LSpolls'

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

The NDA was now the strongest, viable, largest inclusive alliance in the country, compared to the opposition, which was ridden with contradictions, BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said here Tuesday.

"It is clear that no other leader other than Modiji is acceptable to the entire country and our alliance, whereas no leader is acceptable to the opposition nationwide," he told reporters here.

He said the narative of the polls would be a stable and decisive government at the centre, led by a decisive clear leader, development, welfare of the poor and farmers, national security and the challenges posed by terrorism.

Rao recalled that doubts had been expressed in some quarters about three months back about many of NDA's traditional allies distancing themselves from the alliance. However the situation now was that it was very strong,he said.

On the other hand, the Congress had not been able to stitch up a national level alliance, he said.

The NDA was now the strongest, viable, largest inclusive alliance in the country, compared to the opposition, which is confused, disorgnaised and ridden with contradictions,he said.

He pointed out that in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and opposition Congress led UDF were fighting each other while at the same time talking about an alliance in Delhi.

Rao said NDA would finalise the candidates in the entire country by March 23 or 24 and added that in states where the BJP was contesting, candidates would be finalised by the state committee, which would be cleared by the central committee

The names of candidates for the whole of South India would be cleared within four or five days, he said.

Terming the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu as a formidable force, he said all national level and state level BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah would campaign in all 40 constituences in the state and in Puducherry, where NR Congress is contesting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements