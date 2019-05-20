NDA will win 45 seats in Maha, says state BJP chief

Raosaheb Danve Monday said the NDA would improve its 2014 tally in the state by winning 45 out of total 48 seats.

The BJP and the had jointly won 42 constituencies in 2014 elections.

"The BJP and the had jointly won 42 seats in 2014 elections, but this time we will win 45 seats. Not a single seat we are going to lose which we had won in 2014," Danve said, adding that the Opposition parties would have to accept this fact.

He dismissed the exit poll prediction of the Sena facing any backlash in elections.

"Sena had won 18 seats in 2014 and was the biggest of BJP in the Centre. I do not think Sena will face any problem," he added.

The seven-phase elections to 542 seats of 543-member ended Sunday. Counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday.

Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the

