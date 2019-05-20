Cyclone-ravaged Odisha seeks donation from foreigners, NRIs

government Monday sought donations from foreign nationals and NRIs to rebuild the state after ravaged its coastal districts, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12,000 crore.

"# Chief Minister's Relief Fund now accepts donations from foreign nationals, Persons of Indian origin, overseas citizens of and NRIs," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Calling upon all to join hands to rebuild Odisha, the said, "Your contribution will heal many lives and also the state."



People can donate by visiting cmrfodisha.gov.in/donation/onlinedonation.php.

Separate phone lines have also been set up for donors from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and UAE, among others.

Though the has spent more than Rs 6,000 crore in relief and restoration works within a fortnight of the calamity, the Centre has released Rs 1,341 crore so far, an said.

The has sought Rs 12,000 crore from the Centre for the restoration work.

The state has so far received donations of about Rs 200 crore from different agencies, organisations, individuals, industries and others in the aftermath of the cyclone that left at least 64 people dead and above 5 lakh houses damaged.

The condition of people in the worst-affected district continues to be grim as they have no power in mid- summer. Of about 19 in the district, power has been restored to only 19,000 even after 17 days of the calamity.

"In Puri, is being carried out in full swing," an said, adding that daily necessities of affected people have been met as relief assistance and monthly pensions have been disbursed.

The said normalcy has returned to 90 per cent areas in the other 13 districts.

"It will take time to restore power in because of the massive destruction of the infrastructure," he said.

More than 100 have been uprooted in the cyclone in

