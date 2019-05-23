NDA win a big opportunity for nation building: Aaditya

chief Aaditya Thursday said the landslide mandate for the NDA is a huge opportunity for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward.

Aaditya said he "bowed" before the voters of the country for reposing their faith in the ruling alliance led by and supported by his father and chief and other allies.

"This huge mandate is truly a great opportunity and responsibility given to the NDA and the & team by the nation to take ahead, wholeheartedly.

"Newer ideas, solutions, togetherness for each and everyone in the nation. Every issue will be voiced, every voice heard," he tweeted.

He also thanked those electors who favoured the NDA.

"As always, to those who voted for us, a wholehearted thank you. We will make your vote worth it. To those who chose to not vote for us, we will win your votes with our selfless service to each and everyone," he said in another Tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)