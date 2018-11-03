NDMC imposes 52 challans for violations of pollution control norms

Civic authorities in north Saturday imposed penalty worth Rs 9.6 lakh for violations of norms, officials said.

As many as 52 challans were imposed by the North Municipal Corporation on violators across its six zones for violations.

Twenty challans were issued in Karol Bagh Zone, the maximum, followed by Civil Line Zone, at nine, the NDMC said.

A total of Rs 9.6 lakh was imposed for violations of norms, officials said.

Delhi's air pollution level dipped slightly Saturday but remained in the "very poor" category due to control measures by authorities and stagnant meteorological conditions but officials warned of deterioration in air quality to "severe" levels from Monday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of was recorded at 336, which falls in the "very poor" category, according to data of the CPCB.

The slapped penalties to the tune of Rs 15.50 lakh on Thursday and Friday for violations of norms, according to data shared by the EDMC Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)