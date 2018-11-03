Charge sheet filed against Sanjiv Bhatt in drug planting case

The CID has filed a charge sheet against former IPS and three others in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to frame a person.

The investigating agency filed the charge sheet Friday in the court of additional sessions P S Brahmbhatt. is currently in judicial custody.

In the charge sheet, the CID has accused Bhatt of hatching a criminal conspiracy with his subordinate officers.

Apart from the offence of criminal conspiracy under the IPC, the accused have also been charge sheeted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Then police I B Vyas and head are co-accused in the case which dates back to 1996 when Bhatt was of police of district.

He was arrested on September 5 this year on the order of the High Court.

According to the CID, police arrested Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a lawyer, in 1996 on the charges of possessing around one kg of opium.

The drug was found in a hotel room in Palanpur town where he was staying, police said.

However, a probe by Police found that Rajpurohit was allegedly falsely implicated by Police to compel him to transfer a disputed property in Pali,

It was also found that Rajpurohit was allegedly abducted by from his house in Pali.

Vyas, the former police from Banaskantha moved the High Court in 1999, demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.

In June this year, the HC handed over the probe to the CID, asking it to complete the probe in three months.

Bhatt was sacked by the in August 2015 for "unauthorised absence" from service.

He had had several run-ins with the government in Gujarat over the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

He had filed an affidavit in the claiming that he attended a meeting at then Narendra Modi's residence in Gandhinagar on February 27, 2002, where Modi allegedly instructed top police officers to allow Hindus to "vent their anger" after the Godhra train burning incident.

Bhatt's claim was rejected by the apex court-appointed Special Investigation Team.

The will be hearing Bhatt's bail plea on November 6.

