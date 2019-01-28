Neanderthal-made hunting spears could kill at distance: Study

Neanderthals, thought to be the inferior cousins of modern humans, made hunting spears advanced enough to kill at a distance, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined the performance of replicas of the 300,000 year old spears -- the oldest weapons reported in archaeological records -- to identify whether javelin throwers could use them to hit a target at distance.

"This study is important because it adds to a growing body of evidence that Neanderthals were technologically savvy and had the ability to hunt big game through a variety of hunting strategies, not just risky close encounters," said from (UCL) in the UK.

"It contributes to revised views of Neanderthals as our clever and capable cousins," Milks said.

The research shows that the wooden spears would have enabled Neanderthals to use them as weapons and kill at distance.

It is a significant finding given that previous studies considered Neanderthals could only hunt and kill their prey at close range.

The spears are a set of ten wooden throwing spears from the Palaeolithic Age that were excavated between 1994 and 1999 in an open-cast lignite mine in Schoningen, Germany, together with nearly 16,000 animal bones.

The spears represent the oldest completely preserved hunting weapons of so far discovered.

The study was conducted with six javelin athletes who were recruited to test whether the spears could be used to hit a target at a distance.

Javelin athletes were chosen for the study because they had the skill to throw at high velocity, matching the capability of a hunter.

Owen O'Donnell, an alumnus of UCL, made the replicas by hand using They were crafted from Norwegian spruce trees grown in Kent, UK.

The surface was manipulated at the final stage with stone tools, creating a surface that accurately replicated that of a Pleistocene wooden

Two replicas were used, weighing 760 grammes and 800 grammes, which conform to ethnographic records of wooden spears.

The javelin athletes demonstrated that the target could be hit at up to 20 metres, and with significant impact which would translate into a kill against prey.

This is double the distance that scientists previously thought the spears could be thrown, demonstrating that Neanderthals had the technological capabilities to hunt at a distance as well as at close range.

The weight of the Schoningen spears previously led scientists to believe that they would struggle to travel at significant speed.

However, the study shows that the balance of weight and the speed at which the athletes could throw them produces enough to hit and kill a target.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)