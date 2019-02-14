Nepal-India ties move upward, joint projects gain momentum: PM Oli

Nepal- relations saw new heights in the last one year and the execution of joint projects have also gained momentum following high-level bilateral visits, KP Oli said here on Thursday.

Addressing the nation on completion of one year of his government, Oli said the visits of to and his tour to last year helped the two neighbours to scale up their ties.

Modi visited the country in May 2018 and inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur (the birthplace of Lord Sita) in and Ayodhya (the birthplace of Lord Ram) as part of a "Ramayan Circuit" to promote religious tourism in and

In August, Modi attended the fourth for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in

Oli visited in April after taking charge as Nepal's for the second time in February 2018.

The Nepalese said the visits further enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, railways and inland waterways.

He said the construction work of hydro-electric project has already started as part of NepalIndia cooperation in water resources field.

Oli also highlighted various initiatives taken by his government during the last one year for the welfare of Nepalese people and development of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)