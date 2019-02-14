Nepal-India ties move upward, joint projects gain momentum: PM Oli

Nepal-India relations saw new heights in the last one year and the execution of joint projects have also gained momentum following high-level bilateral visits, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said here on Thursday.
Addressing the nation on completion of one year of his government, Oli said the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal and his tour to India last year helped the two neighbours to scale up their ties.
Modi visited the Himalayan country in May 2018 and inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur (the birthplace of Lord Sita) in Nepal and Ayodhya (the birthplace of Lord Ram) as part of a "Ramayan Circuit" to promote religious tourism in Nepal and India.
In August, Modi attended the fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu.
Oli visited New Delhi in April after taking charge as Nepal's prime minister for the second time in February 2018.
The Nepalese premier said the visits further enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, railways and inland waterways.
He said the construction work of Arun III hydro-electric project has already started as part of NepalIndia cooperation in water resources field.
Oli also highlighted various initiatives taken by his government during the last one year for the welfare of Nepalese people and development of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU