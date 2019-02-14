Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad on Feb 26

-
ALSO READ
Guj: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Valsad on Feb 14
Guj farmers meet Rahul, seek inclusion of demands in manifesto
68-year-old woman kisses Rahul on Valentine's Day in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Gujarat on Feb 14
Indira is remembered for her fierce commitment to India: Sonia Gandhi
-
The next meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held in Ahmedabad on February 26 in the presence of all the key party leaders.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) through a communique.
"It has been decided to convene a meeting of CWC on February 26 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general elections," it said.
Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.
The announcement came on the day Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Valsad district in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU