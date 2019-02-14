Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad on Feb 26

The next meeting of the Working Committee will be held in on February 26 in the presence of all the key party leaders.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the All Committee (AICC) through a communique.

"It has been decided to convene a meeting of CWC on February 26 at Ahmedabad, to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general elections," it said.

Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.

The announcement came on the day addressed a rally in district in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)