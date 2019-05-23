Copper futures fall 0.54% on profit-booking

prices fell 0.54 per cent to Rs 411.90 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced their positions to book profits.

Muted demand in the domestic spot market, too, weighed on the prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts 2.25, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 411.90 per kg in a business turnover of 21,653 lots.

Analysts said participants reduced their holdings to book profits at current levels amid weak demand at the domestic spot market.

