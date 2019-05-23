AAP congratulates BJP, says it hopes Narendra Modi would do good work

The on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that would do "good work" in his future tenure.

The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the and the were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.

"In democracy, mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer best wishes for his future tenure. We hope he would do good work in his future tenure," said.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast constituency against veteran and former and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a maximum margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

The seven candidates fielded by were New Delhi- Brijesh Goyal, Chandni Chowk -Pankaj Gupta, South Delhi- Raghav Chadha, East Delhi-Atishi, North East -Dilip Pandey, North-West Delhi- Gugan Singh and West Delhi-Balbir Singh Jakhad.

