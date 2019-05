BJP leads from Mamata's anti-land acqusition launch pad

BJP candidate is leading from constituency, where TMC supremo launched her anti-land acquisition agitation in Singur, which catapulted her into the national spotlight.

Chatterjee was leading by over 64,000 votes over candidate Ratna De, according to the latest trends. In 2014, De had won the seat by 1,89,084 votes.

Ten years ago, had built a factory for the world's cheapest car, Nano, at Singur, but the project was abandoned and shifted to following a massive agitation by the farmers, led by and her party.

The project was moved to the western state on the invitation of the then

In 2016, the had quashed the Left Front-led government's acquisition of 997 acres of agricultural land by Tata Motors' and ordered its return to 9,117 farmers.

Though Banerjee-led TMC government, which came to power in 2011, returned the land to the farmers in November 2016, three years later only 30 per cent of the land could be made cultivable as the plots on which the concrete structures had come up remained barren.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)