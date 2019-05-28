Nepalese national held for carrying drugs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Maharajganj (UP) 

A Nepalese national was

arrested after heroin worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market was allegedly recovered from his possession, a senior official said Tuesday.

Shudama Gautam (28) was arrested on Monday night along the Indo-Nepal border by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police


SSB official Amit Kumar said 235 gm of heroin worth Rs 2.35 crore in the international market was recovered form Gautam.

He was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:45 IST

