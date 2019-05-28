Nepalese national held for carrying drugs

A Nepalese national was



arrested after worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market was allegedly recovered from his possession, a said Tuesday.

Shudama Gautam (28) was arrested on Monday night along the Indo- border by a joint team of Sashastra (SSB) and police



SSB official said 235 gm of worth Rs 2.35 crore in the international market was recovered form Gautam.

He was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)