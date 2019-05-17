Allegri and Juventus in surprise split at end of season

will leave Juventus at the end of the season after a reported fall-out with the club's directors, the newly-crowned champions said in a surprise statement on Friday.

" will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season," Juve announced in a shock development.

Allegri, 51, had rejected reports saying he was about to be dismissed last Saturday adding he had already been making plans for next year over the past six months.

He held meetings with the club's hierarchy this the week during which a clear disagreement between the two parties emerged.

Italian newspaper dello Sport claimed they fell out over a variety of subjects including Allegri's desire for an increased salary and a differing vision of the side's future.

Juventus have already wrapped up their record eighth consecutive title, and Allegri's fifth in as many years and he lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions since replacing in 2014.

The club's former Conte along with boss and ex-defender and Didier Deschamps, finalist of Tottenham and Lazio's have been linked with taking over from Allegri in the Italian press in recent weeks.

Allegri's departure from the will alert a host of big European outfits and his name shot up the bookmakers' list of favourites to be the next at Inter Milan and Chelsea.

- pressure -



=============================



Despite signing from Real Madrid last summer the Bianconeri failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the European football's top competition for the second successive season.

They were humiliated by modest-spending in the last eight in April despite a star-studded side including Ronaldo, Argentina's and winner

Allegri guided Juve to two European finals losing to in 2015 before being hammered by Real Madrid two years later.

The pressure to bring the much-desired trophy back to for the first time since 1996 was also alleged to be part of the fall-out according to

Wales has already signed for the Italian club on a free transfer from Arsenal for next season.

Local press reported Allegri had been keen to sell the likes of Dybala, Brazil and right-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Allegri and club will hold a press conference on Saturday at 14:00 local time (1200 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)