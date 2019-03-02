Neroca look to consolidate fifth spot against Gokulam Kerala

Neroca FC will look to consolidate their fifth position in the Hero standings when they take on hosts at the stadium here Sunday.

The home team is fighting to stave off relegation, currently placed 10th among 11 teams with 14 points from 18 games. They need to win both their remaining encounters in the 11-team league to stay afloat.

have lost seven in 12 games. They simply have to give it their all on Sunday.

Neroca, on the other hand, despite going down narrowly in their previous against champions Minerva, have shown enough capabilities throughout to confirm the fifth position in a highly competitive league.

Manuele Fraile has built together a fighting unit who have delivered above average in all key game parameters.

In the first-leg between the two sides, a Baoringdao Bodo goal for Gokulam had cancelled out a Eduardo strike for Neroca and both sides had shared the spoils at the Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

The only thing going for Sunday's homeside is their new Trinidadian recruit Marcus Joseph, who has scored every game since joining. He has five to his credit already and with his kind of form, might spell trouble for Neroca.

technical director, said, "Neroca is a good team and have strong players. I hope we should not make any mistake in defending tomorrow and we should score. I pray to God that everything should be fine for us tomorrow."



"Our players will remember whatever mistakes they have done in the last match and approach in a way that there will be a balance in attacking and defending and win with a good result."



Neroca however, have one of the strongest attack and defence lines of the league. They are the league's fourth highest scorers with 24 goals and have conceded not more than 21 goals until now.

It is this consistency which might just help them over the line on Sunday. Also, Neroca are well rested for 10 days Gokulam will play their second game in four days that too after a 3-1 drubbing at home to Aizawl FC.

Key players like Katsumi Yusa, and are also in good form and this quality in attack might just prove to be the difference between the two sides on Sunday.

said, " To be honest, we want to finish the on a high so that my players enjoy the match and of course, the first thing is to take the three points. For me, it's more important for my team is enjoy the game."



With both sides having clear objectives, Sunday's clash promises to be an entertaining one.

