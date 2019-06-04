Netflix and Russo Brothers to collaborate on 'Magic: The Gathering' anime series

is partnering with the to present the anime adaptation of popular game "Magic: The Gathering".

The Russos, who most recently directed the tentpole, "Avengers: Endgame", will produce the series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The filmmaker duo will oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic's unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

"We have been huge fans and players of for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through is a true passion project for us," Joe and said.

and will serve as lead writers and co-exec producers on the anime series.

Octopie will oversee production on the series, with the Russos' AGBO Todd Makurath, and producing.

and are also producing, while Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising

