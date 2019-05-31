Netflix buys 'Power of the Dog' starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss

has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to and "The Power of the Dog".

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker is directing the film, which is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. She has also adapted the script.

The bought the rights of the movie from See-Saw Films' in house sales arm Cross City Films, it said in a statement.

intends to release the film next year on its platform and in select theatres.

The story follows wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and are two sides of one coin. Phil is graceful, brilliant and cruel where George is stolid, fastidious and gentle. Together they are joint owners of the biggest ranch in the valley.

When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Moss), a shocked and angry Phil wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her entirely using her effeminate son as a pawn.

See-Saw and Big Shell Films/Max Production are producing the movie in association with Brightstar and BBC

The project has been developed with BBC Films, who are also backing production.

and are also producing alongside Roger Frappier, Campion and

Rose Garnett, and are executive producing.

