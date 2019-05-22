Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Current War' finally gets US release date

Cumberbatch's 'The Current War' might see the light of the day as the film has managed to secure a domestic release date.

The film, which focuses on the rivalry between legendary scientists and (Michael Shannon), was shelved in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that eventually led to the powerful studio mogul's production banner declaring bankruptcy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, distributor 101 announced on Tuesday that it will release the film to a limited number of theatres on October 4 in the US, with expansion set to follow a week later.

"The Current War", directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, also features Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, and

The film received buzz as an early contender after it premiered at in 2017. But it suffered after the allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein surfaced.

101 bought the North American rights several months ago from Lantern Entertainment, which handled the TWC assets.

