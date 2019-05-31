Jessica Brown Findlay joins 'Brave New World' series

Brown has boarded the cast of USA Network series "Brave New World".

The show, which hails from Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Amblin Television, is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same.

Brown-Findlay, best known for portraying Lady for three seasons on the hit Downton Abbey, joins "Solo: A Star Wars Story" star and "Game of Thrones" alum

The story centres around an imaginary "utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself", according to a statement by

"As citizens of New London, and have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.

"Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning," the offical logline of the show read.

David Wiener, who will serve as the showrunner, has adapted the screenplay along with and

Owen Harris, best known for directing "San Junipero" episode of "Black Mirror", will helm the first episode.

He will also executive produce the show alongside Wiener, Morrison, and

