Suicide bombing hits eastern Kabul; no word on casualties

Police say a suicide bomber has struck east of the capital Kabul, the second such attack in as many days. There is no immediate word on casualties.

Police official says it's too early to identify the target of Friday's attack that took place in Kabul's eastern Yakatot neighborhood.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an academy and training center, also in the east of the capital.

The said a soldier had noticed a suspicious person and as he approached him, the attacker detonated his explosives near the academy.

No one has taken responsibility for either attack but both the and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

