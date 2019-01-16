JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP spent over Rs 122 crore for Karnataka poll campaign, Rs 14 crore in 3 Northeast states

Freed by court, Pakistani Christian woman still a prisoner
Business Standard

Network18 to launch first weekly paper Firstpost on Jan 26

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Diversified media conglomerate Network18 Wednesday said it will launch its very first weekly newspaper Firstpost on January 26.

Positioning itself as the last word on news, Firstpost will be a 20-page broadsheet appearing every Saturday and shall cater to readers in Mumbai and New Delhi. ************* 1500+ buyers to take part in Vibrant Gujarat

Gandhinagar: As many as 1500 domestic and overseas buyers will take part in the buyer-seller meet to be organised during global trade show at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit starting here Thursday, state finance energy minister Saurabh Patel said.

Sales and order bookings worth Rs 2,000 crore are expected during the buyer-seller meet, he said.

"At least 10,000 meets between sellers and buyers will take place, organised through online platform. This will benefit small scale industry from Gujarat," he said.

The trade show will also see vendor development meet for which around 100 large companies have registered to seek new vendors, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements