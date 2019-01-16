Network18 to launch first weekly paper Firstpost on Jan 26

-
ALSO READ
Network18 Media Q2 loss at Rs 68 crore
Network18 Media Q1 loss widens to Rs 113.17 cr
Network18 reports Q3 net profit of Rs 77.16 cr
MGID Announces Partnership With Network18 Media & Investments Limited
Tax raid on Raghav Bahl: Editors guild says motivated searches will undermine media freedom
-
Diversified media conglomerate Network18 Wednesday said it will launch its very first weekly newspaper Firstpost on January 26.
Positioning itself as the last word on news, Firstpost will be a 20-page broadsheet appearing every Saturday and shall cater to readers in Mumbai and New Delhi. ************* 1500+ buyers to take part in Vibrant Gujarat
Gandhinagar: As many as 1500 domestic and overseas buyers will take part in the buyer-seller meet to be organised during global trade show at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit starting here Thursday, state finance energy minister Saurabh Patel said.
Sales and order bookings worth Rs 2,000 crore are expected during the buyer-seller meet, he said.
"At least 10,000 meets between sellers and buyers will take place, organised through online platform. This will benefit small scale industry from Gujarat," he said.
The trade show will also see vendor development meet for which around 100 large companies have registered to seek new vendors, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU