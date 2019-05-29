New criticism over French arms shipments to Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Arabian cargo ship arrived at a port in southern on Tuesday to pick up munitions, according to an investigative website, rekindling criticism of weapons sales to the Middle Eastern nation which rights groups say are being used in the devastating war in

The shipment was revealed by the Disclose website, whose reporting on a similar shipment of French weapons earlier this month led to pressure that prompted to renounce loading the weapons.

Disclose said the new shipment involved munitions for French Caesar cannons that would be loaded at the port of Fos-sur-Mer, near

"We are checking this out," told lawmakers in Parliament who assailed the government for allowing the weapons sales. "And if this is indeed the case, would it be surprising? No, because we have an accord with Saudi Arabia," she said.

But a in for the Saudi shipping company involved denied any plans for a weapons shipment, saying the vessel was picking up only electricity production units from Germany's Siemens, for civil use. "The reports about a load of weapons or explosives is completely false," the told AFP.

Rights groups accuse of using the French weapons against civilians in Yemen, where around 10,000 people have died since it began its offensive in 2015 with its ally the

Several French lawmakers called for a moratorium on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, similar to the freeze enacted by last October in response to the murder of Saudi

French officials say the weapons sold to have been used only for defensive purposes, rejecting claims that it is violating the Arms Trade Treaty that prohibits arms sales to if their use could lead to civilian casualties.

"Yes, it's a dirty war, yes it has to be stopped, and the Emirates must stop" the fighting, French told Inter radio earlier Tuesday.

