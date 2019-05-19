JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UNESCO includes Indian part of Kailash Mansarovar in tentative list of world heritage sites

Arab League urges German parliament to reverse anti-BDS motion
Business Standard

Saudi oil sector secure, minister says after attacks

AFP  |  Jeddah 

Saudi Arabia said Sunday that the kingdom's massive oil installations are well protected a few days after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni rebels on a key oil pipeline.

"We have strong (oil) industry security... everybody is vulnerable to extreme acts of sabotage," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Jeddah of major oil producers.

Yemen's Huthi rebels last week claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the huge east-west pipeline forcing it to temporarily shut down.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements