JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wins from Bikaner

Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia downs explosive-laden drone from Yemen: coalition

AFP  |  Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia on Thursday shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by rebels in neighbouring Yemen to attack an airport in the kingdom, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's government said.

"An explosive-laden drone sent by the terrorist Huthi militia to target Najran airport" was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air force, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki was quoted by state media as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements