Former Belgian king undergoes paternity test

The former II of the Belgians submitted to a DNA test on Tuesday in order avoid daily fines of 5,000 euros (USD 5,600), his lawyers said.

The test is a major moment in the long battle between II and Delphine Boel, who launched proceedings before a top court in 2013 to have Albert's paternity recognised.

"After having taken note of the judgment (on daily fines) handed down on May 16 by the Court of Appeal... HM decided to submit to the expertise ordered by the Court of Appeal," his lawyers said in a statement.

The former sovereign carried out the test on Tuesday morning, one of them told AFP.

Boel, born in 1968, claims she is the child of a long affair between her mother, and the then Albert, married since 1959 to

The 81-year-old former monarch, who reigned from 1993 until 2013, has always refused to acknowledge that he could be her father.

Last October, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Boel and ordered to submit to a genetic sample in order to finally decide the matter.

Albert had refused any test, which led to this month's order at the appeals court in Brussels.

The ex- will now report to an appointed forensic expert who, on the basis of a saliva sample, will carry out a comparative analysis with the DNA of Boel and her mother.

After a request made by Boel, the court said the result of the DNA test would remain secret until the end of the legal proceedings, which could last a year.

