New Delhi shooting World Cup to be telecast live in 50 African countries

The upcoming season-opening shooting World Cup, to be held in the national capital and offering 16 Olympic quota places, will be telecast live across 50 countries in Africa.
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) recently also struck a landmark broadcasting deal with Sony Pictures Network, starting with the February 21-28 event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
The event will be telecast live on the Supersport network in the African continent.
National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, was pleased with the development.
"This is fantastic news. This is a huge boost in our endeavour to grow the sport and increase its reach and it is a matter of great personal pride for me as it is for the entire country, that the biggest live telecast ever of an ISSF event, would begin with New Delhi 2019," Raninder said.
Supersport is the leading satellite TV broadcaster in Africa with access to nearly 50 countries.
The top event assumes more significance as 16 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas will be up for grabs in eight of the 10 scheduled medal events.
Besides Sony, Doordarshan will also broadcast the event in India.
