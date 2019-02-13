Soldier shoots himself in J-K

A 30-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an camp here, a said Wednesday.

Sepoy Sandeep Singh, a resident of Punjab, was on a duty at a post in a transit camp at Panama Chowk where he shot himself in the head on Tuesday, the said.

His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him dead on the spot, he said.

The body was handed over to the for last rites after completion of the legal formalities, the said.

The motive behind Singh taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

