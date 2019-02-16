Reliance Foundation offers to take responsibility of families of martyred CRPF jawans

Saturday said it is ready to assume full responsibility for the education and livelihood of the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack.

"As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families," it said in a statement.

further said its hospital is ready to provide treatment to the injured jawans.

"We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it added.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of

As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's district on February 14.

