Sehwag offers to take care of education of Pulwama terror attack martyrs' children

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in the valley.

"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in # in my @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Star Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary.

"I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist said.

An explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses in the CRPF convoy at town in the district.

Condolence messages have been pouring in for the family of the deceased soldiers since the of the attack broke out.

Condemning the terror attack, the big-hitting former opener had earlier tweeted, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

