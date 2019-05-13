New govt likely to decide drought package to Ktaka

Karnataka, which is under severe drought, may have to wait till a new government comes to power at the Centre in order to get approval for relief package, according to sources.

Already, a central team has assessed the extent of damage caused to the 2019 rabi crops due to in the state and submitted a detailed report to the

The in its memorandum to the Centre has sought a financial assistance of Rs 2,064 crore to provide relief to farmers hit by during the rabi season.

"A central team has submitted a report. The (HLC) under the has to take a decision on it," according to sources.

While the model code of conduct does not bar the central government from holding a HLC meet, but it looks the meeting will be held when a new government is in place, the sources added.

has declared in 156 taluks in 30 districts. Of which, 107 taluks are facing severe drought, while 49 taluks have moderate drought.

About 20.40 lakh hectare farm land have been affected due to the drought in the state. Of which, crop loss is estimated in 19.46 lakh hectare, as per the

The state had faced drought during the kharif season of 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

