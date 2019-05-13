Over 84 per cent polling in WB in 6th phase

Over 84 per cent of the 1,33,69,749 electorate voted in the sixth phase of polling in eight constituencies of on Sunday, the state CEO's office said.

In the eight seats spread over five districts, 84.51 per cent of voters cast their ballots, it said on Monday



Bishnupur (SC) recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.39 per cent, followed by 85.79 per cent in Kanthi, 85.52 per cent in Jhargram (ST), 85.32 per cent in Tamluk, 84.13 per cent in Medinipore, 83.15 per cent in Bankura, 82.28 per cent in Purulia and 82.70 per cent in Ghatal.

Sunday's polling was marred by violence which witnessed central forces firing four rounds in separate incidents, people pelting stones and damaging the vehicles of Ghatal BJP candidate

One person was injured allegedly in one of the incidents of firing.

on Monday held a meeting with top oficials of the constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

Special Police Observer said a total of 710 companies of central force, including 512 Qucik Response Teams, will be providing 100 per cent booth coverage during the 7th phase.

Polling will be held in nine seats in and around Kolkata - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar - on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)