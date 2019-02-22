JUST IN
Business Standard

New office bearers for CII Coimbatore Zone

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

R Varadarajan was Friday nominated as the chairman of local chapter of CII for the 2019-20.

J Ganesh Kumar was nominated as the vice-chairman for the period at the Annual Day of CII Coimbatore Zone held here.

Varadarajan is wholetime Director of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd here while Ganesh Kumar is the Managing Partner of Unique Industry, a CII release said.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 21:11 IST

