New office bearers for CII Coimbatore Zone

-
ALSO READ
Performance of textiles industry better, says SIMA chairman
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
DCM Shriram reports 19% jump in net revenues
Sandip Somany takes over as new Ficci President
Ganesh Dutt assumes charge as chairman of HIMFED
-
R Varadarajan was Friday nominated as the chairman of local chapter of CII for the 2019-20.
J Ganesh Kumar was nominated as the vice-chairman for the period at the Annual Day of CII Coimbatore Zone held here.
Varadarajan is wholetime Director of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd here while Ganesh Kumar is the Managing Partner of Unique Industry, a CII release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU