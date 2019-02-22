Uttarakhand passes bill to check illicit liquor trade

The Friday passed a bill to amend the state law making penal provisions for manufacture, sale and supply of illicit liquor stricter.

Earlier, proposing an amendment to the United Provinces Act, 1910, state said it was necessary to make stricter laws to rein in those engaged in illicit liquor trade.

If someone dies of consuming illicit liquor, the perpetrators (manufacturer, seller, supplier) will get seven to ten years of imprisonment and will have to pay a fine of Rs 5 to 10 lakh, the said.

Over 70 people had died earlier this month in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and neighbouring Saharanpur in after consuming spurious liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)