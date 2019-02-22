Bangladesh obstructing sealing of 3.5 km border in Karimganj :

government on Friday said Border Guards is obstructing the sealing of around 3.5 km on the Indo-Bangla border in district.

Border sealing with barbed fencing is being done by central agencies like NPCC, and NBCC, state Parliamentary Affairs said responding to a Zero Hour notice by AGP member Prodip Hazarika in Assembly.

" is working on a 4.5 km single line fence along the in This will cover 3.5 km open area also. informed that work is progressing slowly there as the Border Guards is obstructing it," he said.

Replying on behalf of Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Border Areas Development portfolio, Patowary said that was requested to sort out the issue by talking to the Ministry of External Affairs and government.

"At the 41st high level Meeting, the of informed that no clarification could be obtained despite frequent contact with Bangladesh authorities," the stated.

"As per information from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, around 40 per cent work for installing flood lights along the border in is incomplete. The reasons cited for this are rainfall, communication bottleneck, right of way etc," Patowary added.

