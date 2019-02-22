Pact signed to modernise jetty at Kochi naval base

: To increase the berthing capacity of naval ships here, the Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Trust to modernise the ancient north jetty at the naval base.

The MoU facilitates the reconstruction and expansion of the north jetty as a modern jetty with facilities for berthing of major naval ships and would be taken up at an approximate cost of Rs 600 crore, a defence press release said.

The new jetty is expected to be completed within four years, the release said.

The MoU was signed by Ishan Tandon, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, and AV Ramana, in-charge, Trust, in the presence of dignitaries from the and the Cochin Port Trust, it added.

