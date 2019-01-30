New regional testing laboratory of CPRI to come up at Nashik

R K Singh on Wednesday laid foundation stone for regional testing laboratory of (CPRI) at

According to a power ministry statement, electrical industries in the western region will be greatly benefited with the new laboratory as they can test their products close to their manufacturing units.

Testing in this laboratory would reduce the turnaround time and overhead cost and would bring more reliable and quality equipment for installation in the

The Centre has sanctioned establishing research and testing facilities at with an outlay of Rs 115.3 crore, it added.

The unit at will have test facilities for transformers, miniature circuit breakers, contactors, switch fuse unit, panels, bus ducts and current transformers.

In addition, state of the art facilities are being established for (both smart metre and conventional metre) and

To cater to the testing needs, CPRI, an autonomous body under the power ministry, serves as an independent third party testing laboratory.

