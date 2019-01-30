JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Alphons praises Sikkim for development & infrastructure for

Former Vietnam spy handed third jail sentence
Business Standard

PRISM writes to Rajya Sabha chairman against citizenship bill

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party on Wednesday urged the chairman of Rajya Sabha to ensure that the citizenship bill is not introduced in the Upper House.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PRISM said the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the principles of secularism and discriminates on the basis of religion.

"Passage of the bill in both houses of Parliament would result in mass illegal entry of foreigners in the country, especially in the north eastern region," it said.

The communication to Naidu also said that the party would vow to continue its opposition and appeal to the people of Mizoram to join the stir.

The bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any documents.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill have rocked the north east, with those opposing it contending that it would harm the rights of the indigenous people.

On Tuesday, 10 political parties, most of which are members of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), along with the saffron party's key ally in Bihar, the JD(U), unanimously decided to jointly oppose the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements